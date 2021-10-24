TheStreet Lowers Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) from a c+ rating to a d rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $887.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.40.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a positive return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $83.64 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

