Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $30.91. 4,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 166,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THRY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Thryv news, Director Amer Akhtar bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $7,962,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the second quarter worth about $833,000. Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thryv by 67.8% during the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth about $19,879,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thryv by 65.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 71,139 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

