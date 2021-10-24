Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires New Shares in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.16% of Eagle Bancorp Montana as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,151,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

