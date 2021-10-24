Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys Shares of 17,600 Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mastech Digital by 409.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 2,940.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 29,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

MHH opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $20.34.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.