Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $235,000 in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,142 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 355.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,283 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 100.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 179,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 89,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 284,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KGC opened at $6.32 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

