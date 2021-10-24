Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Makes New $279,000 Investment in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of PFSweb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFSW. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 27,509.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter worth $97,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 29.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $275.76 million, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.87.

PFSweb Profile

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.