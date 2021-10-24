Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 60,100 Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Aytu Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 265.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 346,848 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 24.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 50.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 33.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of AYTU opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.19. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

