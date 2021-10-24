Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes $311,000 Position in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 2,318.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 27.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 36.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Stratus Properties in the second quarter worth $427,000. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STRS stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.96. Stratus Properties Inc. has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $37.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 54.49%. The company had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Stratus Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel; Entertainment; Real Estate Operations; and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studio and venue for live music, concert, and private events.

