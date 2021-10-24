Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes Position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $27.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $269.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.38%. Analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $42,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $246,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,784.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,216 shares of company stock valued at $503,649 in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

