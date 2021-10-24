Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,923 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tivity Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 237,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,581,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tivity Health by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 149,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tivity Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million. Analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

