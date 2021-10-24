Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22, Zacks reports. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%.

TMP traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.70. Tompkins Financial has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $92.80.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $245,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tompkins Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Tompkins Financial worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.