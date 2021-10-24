Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.400-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.26 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.40-8.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $208.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.48.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

