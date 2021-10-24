TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.29.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $648.23. 166,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $619.10 and a 200-day moving average of $627.79. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,727,090. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.