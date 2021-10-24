TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $701.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $678.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $687.29.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $648.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,535. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $619.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $627.79. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $453.76 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,727,090 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

