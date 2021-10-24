Travala.com Price Hits $2.99 on Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $155.24 million and $12.39 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for about $2.99 or 0.00004843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00069784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00071432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00103096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,832.10 or 1.00188001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.85 or 0.06633367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00021634 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,940,487 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

