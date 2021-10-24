Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

