TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of TSC opened at $30.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. TriState Capital has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.09.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,630,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 267,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,476 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in TriState Capital by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 94,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriState Capital by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 358,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 88,540 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

