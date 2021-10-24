TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSC. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

TSC opened at $30.92 on Friday. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

