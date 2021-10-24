Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.77.

TRRSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $35.16 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

