Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$53.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.75.

TSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Trisura Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$46.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$43.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$94.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$19.89 and a one year high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$86.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

