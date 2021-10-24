TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.