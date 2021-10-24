Truist Increases PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $55.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PACW. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.27.

PACW stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

