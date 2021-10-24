Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.56.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34. Squarespace has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $196.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

