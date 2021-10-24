Tyra Biosciences Inc’s (NASDAQ:TYRA) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Tyra Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:TYRA) quiet period will end on Monday, October 25th. Tyra Biosciences had issued 10,800,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $172,800,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

