Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 172.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 64.9% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.