U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000.

NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $22.60 on Friday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.

