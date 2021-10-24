UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Akzo Nobel from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7818 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

