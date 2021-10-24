Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,944 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Umpqua by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Umpqua by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 4,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $21.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $21.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

