UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UniFirst in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $206.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.96. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.05. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

