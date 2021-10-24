Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $261.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $261.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.25.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $239.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,213,000 after acquiring an additional 164,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after buying an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

