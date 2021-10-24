Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €34.60 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($40.71) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Uniper in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.53 ($38.27).

Uniper stock opened at €39.00 ($45.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is €35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.41. Uniper has a 52 week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 52 week high of €37.53 ($44.15).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

