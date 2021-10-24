United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 1,691 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 182.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $67.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. AECOM has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.