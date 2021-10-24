United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $48.08 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47.

