United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Loews by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on L shares. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

