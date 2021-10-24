United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $355,000 Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPA stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

