United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $382,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 16,463.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $219.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

