Universal Health Services (UHS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Universal Health Services to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $135.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.87. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

