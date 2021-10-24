UREEQA (URQA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.54 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and $37,193.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00069812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00071391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00102914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,955.22 or 0.99973980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.15 or 0.06650937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00021449 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars.

