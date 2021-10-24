US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.81.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of CEQP opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,813 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,914,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,441,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

