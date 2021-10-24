Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,145 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Motors were worth $15,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 139.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,859,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $57.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

