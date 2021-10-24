Utah Retirement Systems Has $10.15 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after buying an additional 1,195,455 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $274.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of -319.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.60 and its 200-day moving average is $256.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,681 shares of company stock worth $26,898,263. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

