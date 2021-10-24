Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,793,000 after acquiring an additional 363,123 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after acquiring an additional 335,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,796,000 after acquiring an additional 243,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $291.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.87 and its 200 day moving average is $283.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

