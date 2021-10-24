Utah Retirement Systems Sells 356 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

S&P Global stock opened at $450.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $440.34 and its 200-day moving average is $411.42. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

