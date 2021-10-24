Utah Retirement Systems Sells 400 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Illumina were worth $13,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,087 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,622,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,810 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,431,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,520 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.92.

ILMN opened at $409.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $448.86 and its 200 day moving average is $440.52. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.01 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,180 shares of company stock worth $3,519,809. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.