V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 billion-$12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.96 billion.V.F. also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised V.F. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.08.

VFC opened at $70.74 on Friday. V.F. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

