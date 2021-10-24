V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $74.07, but opened at $67.98. V.F. shares last traded at $70.46, with a volume of 38,507 shares trading hands.

The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,344,000 after buying an additional 605,163 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in V.F. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after buying an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in V.F. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

