Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Lifted by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $163.97. The company had a trading volume of 902,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,835. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.