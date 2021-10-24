Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,575,503 Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,575,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,754,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.22% of Privia Health Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $109,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,456,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,999,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $23,294,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

