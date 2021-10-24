Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.07% of GDS worth $303,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 97.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of GDS by 275.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GDS by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 134.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 188,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.