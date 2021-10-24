Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 246,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.68% of Boise Cascade worth $290,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after buying an additional 83,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 439,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 104,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 147,888 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCC opened at $58.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average of $59.34. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

